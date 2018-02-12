Spring training stadium preview

Take me out to the ball game! It’s that time of year again, with spring right around the corner. That means spring training baseball. Here’s a preview of what each Cactus League stadium has to offer and what fans can expect. Have a favorite stadium or spring training memory? We would love to hear about it, email us at phxdigitalcontent@meredith.com.

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick, located off the Loop 101 and Via de Ventura, is the spring training home of the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies. The outfield grass lawn is a fan favorite that can seat 4,000. Bring your beach towels and sunscreen! Kids can enjoy the Cold Stone Kids Fun Field where they can taking Whiffle ball batting practice or run the bases like their favorite players. Thanks to a uniquely designed roof, the grandstand has plenty shade. While you’re there, don’t forget to grab a Mega Dog and a locally brewed SanTan Brewing Devil’s Ale.

Sloan Park

The newest stadium in the Cactus League is home to the Chicago Cubs. Sloan Park, on Rio Salado Parkway and the Loop 101 in Mesa, Arizona, is the biggest spring training stadium in Major League Baseball with a capacity of 15,000. Like other stadiums in the Cactus League, Sloan Park features an outfield lawn where fans can soak up the sun. One popular feature is the Mesa version of the famous Wrigley Field marquee. Fans can post something personal on the message board for a unique photo opportunity. For those craving a taste of Chicago, an ice cold Old Style and an Italian beef sandwich from Portillo’s should hit the spot.

Camelback Ranch

Home to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox, Camelback Ranch sits on 141 acres on Camelback Road and 111th Avenue, making it the largest complex in the Cactus League. Fans can enjoy walking trails, an orange grove and a fully stocked lake between the Dodgers and White Sox facilities. New for this season is an upgraded, all-digital, high-definition scoreboard featuring a 30-foot by 50-foot video screen. Camelback Ranch also features an outfield berm that can seat around 3,000 fans. Also new for 2018 are two 100-foot shade structures over the first-base concourse, providing more seats in the shade. Along with the standard ballpark fare, Vienna Beef Chicago Dogs and Dodger Dogs are also offered at various concession stands.

Surprise Stadium

Located about 45-miles from downtown Phoenix, Surprise Stadium has been home to the Kansas City Royals and the Texas Rangers since 2003. Surprise Stadium is the key piece to the Surprise Recreation Campus, featuring a tennis complex, aquatic center, community park, library and multiple baseball practice fields. A berm that extends the length of the outfield can hold up to 3,600 fans. A roped off section of grass in centerfield is an homage to Globe Life Park in Arlington, regular season home of the Rangers. Out in right field, fans can take part in the Home Run Party Deck, offering an all you can eat buffet with the price of party deck admission.

Peoria Sports Complex

The first spring training to be shared by two teams, the Peoria Sports Complex is home to the San Diego Padres and the Seattle Mariners. Along with stadium seats and bleachers, the stadium also has a spacious berm that spans the outfield and has room for 3,500 fans. The Kid’s Zone behind the first base grandstand has an inflatable Home Run Derby where kids can take practice swings and fans of all ages can see how their fastball measures up at the speed pitch station. The Taste of the Cactus league behind home plate offers food dishes from the home cities.

Hohokam Stadium

Known as the longtime home of the Chicago Cubs, Hohokam Stadium became home to the Oakland A’s in 2015. Located in a residential neighborhood in Mesa, Arizona, Hohokam Stadium offers a shaded grandstand for fans who want to get out of the sun. For those who like to soak up some rays, the outfield lawn can hold up to 2,575 people. There is plenty of parking around the stadium thanks to grass fields on either side of the stadium. A Bay Area staple, fans can get a signature sandwich from Ike’s Place and Sandwiches.

Maryvale Baseball Park

Maryvale Baseball Park is the spring training home of the Milwaukee Brewers and that means beer and brats! Fans can enjoy a taste of Milwaukee with Klement’s sausages being offered throughout the ballpark. Another tradition is the Klement’s Sausage Races following the 7th inning stretch. Maryvale Baseball Park is located in the Maryvale neighborhood near 51st Avenue and Osborn Road.

Scottsdale Stadium

Located in the heart of Old Town Scottsdale, Scottsdale Stadium is home to the San Francisco Giants. One of the perks of the ballpark is amazing views of Camelback Mountain. Parking is at a premium, but fans have plenty of options with multiple trolleys and pedicabs available. There are plenty of food options ranging from the usual ballpark fare of hot dogs and nachos, fans can enjoy the regional favorite Sonoran Dog. The traditional Sonoran Dog is wrapped in bacon and topped with pico de gallo, guacamole, onions, pinto beans and other condiments.

Tempe Diablo Stadium

Conveniently located off of the I-10 and Broadway Road. Tempe Diablo Stadium has been home to the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim since 1993. Seating in the shade is limited, but fans can enjoy great views of nearby Twin Butte to the north of the stadium. Specialty concession stands are located throughout the concourse and offer a variety of unique food items such as loaded tater tots, loaded mac and cheese and wood-fired pizzas.

Goodyear Ballpark

Goodyear Ballpark is one of five stadiums that host two professional baseball teams, with the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Indians calling the park home. Stadium-style seats(chairs with backs) make up off the grandstand seating. There is also an outfield berm that can seat about 1,500 fans and a party deck that holds about 500 people. Cincinnati staple Skyline chili is one of many food options. A unique feature that greets visitors is The Ziz, a fiberglass sculpture by artist Donald Lipski. The Ziz has been named one of the “Best Public Art Projects in the U.S.” by American for the Arts.

