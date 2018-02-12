FD: Driver hospitalized after car hits pole in Gilbert

A person is seriously injured after their car crashed into a pole in Gilbert Monday morning.

According to the Gilbert Fire Department, a vehicle crashed into a pole just south of McQueen and Guadalupe roads.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Gilbert fire said. 

At this time, the southbound lanes of McQueen Road are closed from Guadalupe Road to Sunrise Boulevard.

Police are recommending drivers in the area to use alternate routes.

