FD: Driver hospitalized after car hits pole in Gilbert

A person is seriously injured after their car crashed into a pole in Gilbert Monday morning.

According to the Gilbert Fire Department, a vehicle crashed into a pole just south of McQueen and Guadalupe roads.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, Gilbert fire said.

At this time, the southbound lanes of McQueen Road are closed from Guadalupe Road to Sunrise Boulevard.

Police are recommending drivers in the area to use alternate routes.

OPEN: McQueen Rd Southbound between Guadalupe Rd and Sunrise Blvd, 1 lane of traffic has been REOPENED. Expect delays.. #phxtraffic — MCDOT News (@MCDOTNews) February 12, 2018

Southbound McQueen is now closed from Guadalupe to Sunrise Blvd. please use alternative routes. pic.twitter.com/muEQKkQrbk — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) February 12, 2018

Vehicle into a pole just south of McQueen and Guadalupe. One pt has been transported to a trauma hospital with life threatening injuries. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) February 12, 2018

