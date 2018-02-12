Monday, Feb.12

LocalWork Job Fair

LocalWork.com will be hosting a job fair today, Monday, February 12, 2018 at the Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel from 10am-1pm.

To rsvp for this job fair: https://www.localwork.com/az/phoenix/job-fairs/phx-feb-2018

Hilton Phoenix Airport Hotel

2435 S. 47th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85034

Hours: 10am-1pm

For more information visit: www.LocalWork.com

Most Romantic Restaurant: Cafe Monarch

OpenTable today revealed its annual list of the 100 Most Romantic Restaurants for 2018. Perfectly timed for the romantic holiday, this year's list of winning restaurants spans 32 states, with North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia topping the list.



Showcasing a mix of surprising, yet beloved locations across the country, this year's list includes a balanced assortment of restaurants to set the mood. This year Arizona makes a showing with Café Monarch in Scottsdale earning a spot on the list!

For more information: www.cafemonarch.com

100 Most Romantic Restaurants in America for 2018 according to OpenTable diners. The complete list may also be viewed at: https://www.opentable.com/m/100-most-romantic-restaurants-2018/

Cafe Monarch

6939 E 1st Ave Scottsdale, AZ 85251

(480) 970-7682

Motivational Monday-Steamy Workouts

For a successful relationship, couples need alone time, together time, and interactive time! Pair up and slim down this Valentine's Day by trying out a couple's workout. Quit the cuddling and spend some quality time (QT) at the gym instead.

To learn more about steamy exercise visit:

http://www.lifescript.com/diet-fitness/articles/0/6_steamy_exercises_for_couples.aspx

Mountainside Fitness is opening and hosting a Preview Party for its 16th location at the Happy Valley Towne Center, located off I-17 and Happy Valley Road. Locally owned Mountainside Fitness will be taking over the space previously occupied by Sport Chalet.

Mountainside Fitness Preview Party on Saturday, February 17th

9:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m.

2501 West Happy Valley Road, Suite 30

For more information and locations please visit www.mountainsidefitness.com

Dr. Thompson: Teen Dating Violence Prevention

Teen dating violence is any physical, sexual, psychological or emotional abuse in a dating relationship between teenagers or young adults.

1 in 10 teens say a boyfriend or girlfriend intentionally hit or physically harmed them at least one time in the past year.

Among high school students who dated, 21% of females and 10% of males experienced physical and/ or sexual dating violence.

Nearly half of teens who are in relationships say they know friends who were verbally abused.

Violent behavior often begins between 6th and 12th grade.

72% of 13 and 14-year-olds consider themselves "dating."

Adults need to talk to teens early and often about the importance of developing healthy, respectful relationships.

Signs to be aware of:

We focus a lot on how to get out of violent relationships but very little on how NOT TO GET IN one

Before the violence starts look for alarming behavior

- Controlling behavior/Extreme jealousy or insecurity

o Checking cell phones, emails or social networks without permission

o Isolation from family and friends

o Possessiveness

o Telling someone what to wear and who they can hang out with

o Telling someone what to do

-Anger and outbursts

o Constant mood swings towards you

o Explosive temper

-Psychological manipulation

o Constant belittling or put-downs

o Making false accusations

o Pressure to have sex

o Name calling

o Shaming

o Bullying

o Embarrassing them on purpose

-Stalking

-Physical violence

o Physically inflicting pain or hurt in any way

What adults can do:

-- Teach teens about relationship safety love does not conquer all

-- Keep the lines of communication open. Let your teens know that this is a "safe topic” no judgement or punishment for coming to you

-- Be a village for the teen and their friends

-- Watch out for RED FLAGS (from http://kaitysway.org/parentsadults-page/)

-Change in demeanor in your teen

o Agitated, anxious, crying often, hysterical

o Seem depressed or sad

o Avoids eye contact

-Signs of jealousy or possessiveness from their partner

o Wants to be with your teen a lot

o Doesn't like it when your teen spends time with anyone else

o Wants to know where they are, who they are with, what they are doing, when they will be done, etc.

-Teen stops participating in extracurricular activities

o Stopped doing what they enjoy

-Friends no longer coming around

-Spend less and less time with family

-Partner texts often

-Changed their appearance/behavior

o Unexplained bruising/injury to your teen or personal property missing or damaged

o Dating partner give them a cell phone

o Grades in school dropped

What a Healthy Relationship Looks Like (from http://kaitysway.org/kaitys-korner/)

Patience take your time: to get to know yourself and someone else, to get in a relationship or make commitments

Empathy try to understand the other person's feelings and see things from their point of view

Acceptance appreciate your individuality and that every person has valuable gifts to share

Caring treat yourself and others with kindness and respect

Equality The interests, ideas and opinions of both people in a relationship are equally valid

Resources:

Kaity's Way: http://kaitysway.org

Arizona Coalition to End Domestic Violence: http://www.acesdv.org/

The Southwest Indigenous Women's Coalition (SWIWC): http://www.swiwc.org/

Central Phoenix Obstetrics and Gynecology,

926 East McDowell Road, #134, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Phone:(602) 288-0777

Website: http://centralphoenixobgyn.com/



"Change of Heart"

Have a "change of heart" this Valentine's Day and think about not just love- but your physically beating heart. We meet Mark Wilson, heart transplant recipient. This husband and father shares his story of receiving the gift of life in 2014. He honors the spirit of his organ donor, Sunni, by encouraging others to register as an organ donor.

For more on Mark: http://www.gatorheart.com/

To find out more on organ donation: https://www.liveonaz.org/stories/mark-wilson/?lang=en

Queen of Clean

For more information visit Linda's website and Facebook page.

www.Queenofclean.com

https://www.facebook.com/Queen-of-Clean-Linda-Cobb-412666695292

How toxic are you?

Detox Truths and Myths- so many people are thinking about doing a detox in the new year. Lauren McBride Holistic Health and Fitness Expert debunk myths, explain the signs of being overloaded with toxins, give the truth about detoxing and provide three powerful tips on how to add lifestyle detox habits to your routine.

Free Yourself Detox 3-week program to gradually remove toxins from your body. For more information on the Detox program visit: https://www.freeyourselfdetox.com/



5 ways to add detoxing to your lifestyle

1. Skin brushing

2. Chlorella

3. Apple Cider Vinegar

4. Juicing

5. Sweating

For more information: www.laurenmcbride.com and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LaurenMcBrideTribe/

Red Velvet Pancakes

Surprise your love first thing in the morning with a steamy, heart-shaped pancake breakfast. Show off your creativity and thoughtfulness, which should for sure win you a few points. We learn the art of making red velvet heart-shaped pancakes with Exec. Chef Ryan Mead of The Place.

Red Velvet Pancakes Recipe:

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup powdered sugar

½ cup unsweetened cocoa

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups buttermilk

2 large eggs

½ cup granulated sugar

2 1/2 tablespoons red liquid food coloring

Sift the first six ingredients in to a mixing bowl. Make sure there are no clumps. Next, combine the last four wet ingredients in a separate bowl and mix well until combined. Slowly pour the wet ingredients into the dry mixture and mix until just combined be careful not to over mix.

Heat oven to 225 and place a sheet pan or cookie sheet in oven.

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat, when hot add the fat of your choice (oil, spray or butter) coat pan well. Place heart mold in pan if using and then pour a ¼ to ½ cup of batter in to the mold. Let cook for 3-4 minutes or until the bubbles around the edge begin to pop. Flip and let cook another two minutes when done place pancake in oven on sheet and continue to make the rest of the batter. Will make 10-12 6-inch heart pancakes.

When ready to assemble place one pancake on a plate and smear as much cream cheese frosting as you would like and then place another pancake on top. Pipe or spoon more frosting on top of that pancake and then sprinkle with a heavy dose of powdered sugar.

For more information: http://theplacearizona.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheplaceGlendale/

5171 W Bell Rd, Glendale, AZ 85308

Phone: (602) 896-9929