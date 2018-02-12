KTVK OFFICIAL RULES – 2018 NHRA Arizona Nationals Ticket Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The 2018 NHRA Arizona Nationals Ticket Sweepstakes begins at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain Standard Time (“M.S.T.”) on Monday, February 12, 2018 and ends Wednesday, February 14, 2018.

SPONSORS: KTVK-TV/KPHO Broadcasting Corporation, 5555 North 7th Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85013; and National Hot Rod Association, 2035 Financial Way, Glendora, California 91741.

ENTRY: Watch Your Life Arizona on KTVK-TV on Monday, February 12, 2018 through Wednesday, February 14, 2018 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. M.S.T. A video and audio announcement will prompt viewers to call 1-800-929-1609. The 3rd caller answered by KTVK-TV is a winner, once eligibility is confirmed. In the event that the caller is determined to be ineligible, subsequent calls will be taken in order until an eligible winner is determined. Potential winners must respond within two (2) business days of notification and confirm eligibility or prize will be forfeited.

Sponsors reserve the right to cancel or delay sweepstakes in the event of telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind or because of non-authorized human intervention. Sponsors are not responsible for telephone or other technical or mechanical failure or problems of any kind. Sponsors are not responsible for high volume of phone calls that could result in continuous busy signal or phone company message that all circuits are busy. All phone lines are cleared at time of video/audio cue to call.

ELIGIBILITY: Legal residents of Arizona in the KTVK-TV viewing area in Apache, Coconino, Gila, Graham, Greenlee, Kingman, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal and Yavapai counties, who are eighteen (18) years of age or older at time of entry are eligible to enter, except employees of Sponsors, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members. “Immediate family members” shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year. Winners of a prize from KTVK-TV within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: Three (3) winners will each receive four (4) tickets to the 2018 NHRA Arizona Nationals at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, 20000 South Maricopa Road, Chandler, AZ 85226, each good for one admission on any one day, February 23-25, 2018, retail value $220.00. One prize per household. Tickets are subject to issuer terms and conditions. Winners are responsible for picking-up prize at KTVK’s address within two (2) business days of notification. Prizes may not be assigned, transferred, changed or redeemed for cash, except at Sponsors’ sole discretion. Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value if prize cannot be awarded as described. Prize is awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee express or implied by Sponsors. Sponsors disclaim all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or services accepted by the winners. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated the Official Rules or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited. Entrants understand that Sponsors are not liable for injuries, losses or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession and use of prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsors are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend on the number and timing of eligible calls received.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission for Sponsors to use winner’s entry, name, hometown, likeness, photograph, voice and statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable; (ii) if KTVK-TV is unable to contact any potential winner by telephone and if potential winner does not respond to any telephone message from KTVK-TV within two (2) business days of notification to confirm eligibility, prize will be forfeited. If forfeited, KTVK-TV will attempt to contact additional potential alternate winners until a qualified winner is determined. Potential winner may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within two (2) business days of notification.

By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsors, its parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agents, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, Arizona state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Applicable taxes are the sole responsibility of the winner. For the winner’s list, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope after Monday, March 5, 2018 to Winner’s List/NHRA Ticket Sweepstakes at the KTVK-TV address above.