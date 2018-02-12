Woman struck by car left with critical injuries in Phoenix, police say

A woman was struck by a car near 7th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman was struck by a car in Phoenix Monday morning, leaving her with critical injuries.

According to police, the woman was struck by a car near Seventh Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 6 a.m.

She was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries.

Officers are out investigating the collision and the intersection will be restricted for some time.

No other details were made available.

