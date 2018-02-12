Woman struck by car left with critical injuries in Phoenix, police say

Woman struck by car left with critical injuries in Phoenix, police sayPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
New details emerge on arrest of Phoenix firefighter accused of theft, arson
It's a big blow to the brotherhood of firefighters in Phoenix after the arrest of one of their own on Friday.More >
Calls to boycott Peter Rabbit movie over 'food allergy bullying'
"Peter Rabbit" filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online.More >
Grand Canyon helicopter crash 'horrible'; 4 rescued, 3 dead
"And those victims - she was so badly burned. It's unimaginable, the pain," witness Teddy Fujimoto said.More >
Deputies: Identity theft suspects arrested west of Flagstaff with meth inside of stolen vehicle
Two suspects accused of running a credit card fraud operation were arrested west of Flagstaff in a stolen vehicle with 12 grams of meth, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office.More >
Professor replaced after insisting Australia isn't a country
An online adjunct professor incorrectly told a student that Australia isn't a country and gave her a failing grade, prompting Southern New Hampshire University to replace the instructor.More >
New changes coming to APS customer billing plans
Big changes are coming to your electric bill. Last August APS announced its prices were going up. Now APS customers are being asked to pick a new service plan, and there are a lot of them.More >
Medical assistant speaks out after rushing to aid Tempe firefighter after deadly shooting
A certified medical assistant is speaking out after rushing to the aid of a Tempe Fire Captain who was fatally shot.More >
Burglars targeting police vehicles parked in fenced substation lots
There have been three separate instances of burglaries from marked and unmarked police vehicles that were parked inside the fenced and walled lots around two Phoenix Police Department substations.More >
Woman killed by RV backing up at WestWorld in Scottsdale
Police say a woman was run over and killed by an RV backing up at West World in Scottsdale.More >
Concerns raised over voting instructions ahead of Arizona's CD 8 special election
The latest controversy centers around the voting instructions sent out ahead of this month's special election primary in Arizona's 8th Congressional District.More >
PD: Woman hurt, suspected of impairment after smashing car into Phoenix home
According to police, a suspected impaired driver is in the hospital after crashing her car into a home in Phoenix early Monday morning.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Police release names of victims killed in helicopter crash at Grand Canyon
Investigators identified the victims of a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon. All of the passengers were from the United Kingdom. (February 11, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Court documents shed light on arrest of Phoenix firefighter
AZ Family has new information Sunday night on the Phoenix firefighter accused of stealing money from fire stations. LiAna Enriquez just got her hands on some new documents that shed light on the 36-year-old suspect. (February 11, 2018)More >
Professor replaced over Australia flub
VIDEO: Suspect walks out of Phoenix Lowe's with over $1,000 worth of tools
Phoenix police are searching for a suspect who they say loaded a cart full of merchandise at a Lowe's and walked out the door without paying.More >
VIDEO: Woman who tried to save Tempe firefighter who was killed speaks out
Police say a number of people witnessed the shooting of a Tempe firefighter. A woman jumped into action and tried to save the firefighter's life. (February 10, 2018)More >
Behind of scenes of 'Peter Rabbit'
