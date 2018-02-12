Jaywalking woman struck by car in Phoenix, police say

A woman was struck by a car near 7th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A woman was struck by a car in Phoenix Monday morning, leaving her hurt but she should survive, police said.

According to police, the woman was jaywalking when she was struck by a car near Seventh Avenue and Encanto Boulevard around 6 a.m.

She was transported to a local hospital with what police originally said were critical injuries but later said they weren't considered life-threatening.

The driver wasn't impaired and speed wasn't a factor, according to police.

