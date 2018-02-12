Father of child with cancer seeks refuge in Phoenix church

Jesus Berrones, who was brought to the U.S. as a toddler, has received sanctuary at a Phoenix church while fighting deportation.. (Source: CBS News)

Jesus Berrones is now living inside the Shadow Rock United Church of Christ in Phoenix while fighting deportation. His five-year-old son, Jayden, is battling leukemia. (Source: CBS News)

Federal immigration agents plan to deport the Phoenix father of a child battling cancer.

Jesus Berrones was sent a notice from Immigration and Customs Enforcement telling him that on Monday, Feb. 12 he was to report to their office for immediate deportation back to Mexico.

"I will fight to stay here," Berrones told CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez.

Berrones was brought to Arizona as a toddler in 1989. Now 30, Berrones takes care of his 5 children and a pregnant wife.

Now 30, Berrones doesn't meet the requirements of a so-called "Dreamer." To even apply for a green card, he would first have to leave the U.S. for 10 years.

RELATED: Phoenix man facing deportation featured on '60 Minutes']

In 2006, Berrones was deported after being caught driving with a fake driver’s license, Huffington Post reported. Berrones re-entered the country illegally twice after deportation and in 2016 ICE allowed him to stay because of his son’s illness.

His son, Jayden, was diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia in 2016 and is scared to leave Berrones’ side.

Berrones’ is the only breadwinner in his household and the only parent who can administer his son’s medicine because the treatments are too toxic for his wife to handle while pregnant.

"My wife cannot give him the pills because she's pregnant," Berrones said.

Last year, he attempted to file a stay but was told by ICE that he was no longer a deportation priority.

After receiving the letter in January, Berrones filed another request to stay longer, but it was denied on Thursday.

Berrones' immigration case comes at the same time lawmakers in Washington D.C. are beginning an open-ended discussion about immigration. President Donald Trump said he was open to helping young immigrants who were brought here as children in exchange for $25 billion for his proposed border wall.

[RELATED: Open-ended immigration debate to grip Senate]

[VIDEO: Paying for President Trump's border wall]

Since Friday, Berrones has been seeking refuge at Shadow Rock United Church of Christ in Phoenix.

"He shouldn't be prosecuted," Shadow Rock’s Reverend, Ken Heintzelman, said to Bojorquez. "He should be lifted up, used as an example of what it means to be a father."

Shadow Rock is one of hundreds of congregations across that country that are considered “sanctuary churches” and open their doors to undocumented immigrants.

[RELATED: Phoenix church grants sanctuary to man facing deportation]

According to Garrett Wilkes, Berrones’ lawyer, they are considering filing a petition arguing Berrones was not granted the proper opportunity to go before an immigration judge in 2006. Wilkes said Berrones plans on living at the church until he is granted a stay or they find a legal resolution.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.