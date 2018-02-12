Gov. Doug Ducey signs order to keep Grand Canyon open during future gov't shutdowns

Governor Doug Ducey signed an executive order, creating a plan to keep the Grand Canyon open during future government shutdowns. (Source: Grand Canyon National Park Services)

Governor Doug Ducey signed an executive order, creating a plan to keep the Grand Canyon open during future government shutdowns.

The federal government shut down for the second time in the last year last week and Ducey hopes to keep Arizona's most beloved national park open during the turmoil.

"We will not let Washington's lack of action prevent us from welcoming visitors to the Grand Canyon," said Ducey in a news release. "The Department of Interior, the National Park Service, and local communities have been excellent partners with the State of Arizona in keeping the Grand Canyon open in the face of chaos in Congress. We look forward to continuing that partnership, and this plan will ensure predictably."

The governor's executive order establishes the Grand Canyon Protection Plan and calls on Arizona State Parks and Trails to coordinate with the Department of the Interior and the National Park Service in creating it.

The plan is threefold:

Outline a continuity of operations strategy for the Grand Canyon National Park. Detail a process to determine the financial impact of the continuity of operations strategy. Establish guidelines to facilitate a transfer of funds from the State of Arizona to the Department of Interior, as necessary to fund the continued operations of the Grand Canyon National Park.

Last month, Arizona partnered with the Department of Interior to keep the Grand Canyon open during the federal government shutdown.

The Grand Canyon hosts more than six million visitors per year and is a major travel destination for visitors around the world.

