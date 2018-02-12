A heartwarming, life saving gift for a Phoenix-area father

On a week when many think of the heart in terms of love, a Phoenix-area man shares his own love story. The act of loving generosity that is organ donation.

In 2014, an organ donor saved his life when he suffered from congestive heart failure.

Mark Wilson, a travel executive, husband, friend and father, received the call that would save his life.

He had been on the brink of death, Wilson endured several surgeries and extensive hospital stays. He knew his only real option for survival would be a heart transplant.

In 2014 he received a new heart.

When he woke from surgery Wilson says he put his "head on the pillow and it was boom, boom, boom. I could just tell that I had an amazing heart inside."

That heart came from 16-year-old Sunni, who died in a car crash. Wilson would later connect with Sunni's mother and maintain an indescribable bond.

Both Wilson and Sunni's mother, Traci, hope by sharing this story more people will follow Sunni's lead and register as an organ donor.

To find out more about organ donation, click here: www.liveonaz.org and to learn more about Mark Wilson's road from what he thought was a chest cold to a life-saving heart transplant, see his blog: www.gatorheart.com.

