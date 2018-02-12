PD: Woman hurt, suspected of impairment after smashing car into Phoenix home

The car crashed into the home near 39th and Dunlap avenues. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to police, a suspected impaired driver is in the hospital after crashing her car into a home in Phoenix early Monday morning.

Officers were called out to the home near 39th Avenue and Camino Acequia just after 4 a.m.

Police said the driver lost control and smashed into the front of the home but luckily, no one was injured inside.

The woman driving the vehicle did sustain injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Police said impairment is suspected and she will be placed in custody once she is released from the hospital.

A neighbor told Arizona's Family that this isn't the first time a vehicle has crashed into that home. Due to its location on a curve, drivers are susceptible to hitting it.

The crash is under investigation by the Phoenix Police Department.

