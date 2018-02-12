Deputies: Identity theft suspects arrested west of Flagstaff with meth inside of stolen vehicle

Two suspects accused of running a credit card fraud operation were arrested west of Flagstaff in a stolen vehicle with 12 grams of meth, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. (Source: Yavapai County Sheriff's Office)

On Feb. 6, a deputy attempted to stop a gray Honda traveling east on Interstate 40 in Ash Fork, Arizona for no visible license plate. YCSO said the vehicle did not yield initially when the deputy activated his emergency lights.

Eventually, 29-year-old Juan Requejo pulled over after traveling an additional mile. Requejo was traveling with a passenger, identified as 27-year-old Brittnee Sorenson.

The deputy noted their extreme nervousness during the initial interaction and Requejo did not have a driver's license. YCSO said the deputy could also detect an odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Requejo provided a false name and birth date to the deputy and could not spell it correctly. When interviewed, Sorenson provided a different false name for Requejo.

YCSO said during a K9 search, the deputy discovered balloons indicating the suspects may have hidden drugs inside themselves. When confronted, Requejo admitted he had hidden meth inside his buttocks.

Twelve grams of meth was recovered inside a black balloon. Requejo hid the drugs during the time he refused to pull over.

After Requejo provided his real name, the deputy found several warrants out for his arrest.

YCSO said the deputy continued to search the vehicle and located numerous "Visa" credit cards, notebooks containing credit card numbers, mail, tax returns and social security cards, none of which were in the name of either suspect. It appeared all the documents were stolen, as were some purses found inside the vehicles.

The deputy discovered the vehicle was also stolen out of California after checking the vehicle's VIN number.

During YCSO's investigation, the deputies determined both suspects were conducting credit card fraud and created several fraudulent cards with stolen credit card information.

YCSO said Sorenson admitted calling credit card customer service hotlines and entering the stolen credit card numbers to find out which were still valid.

One of the victims told deputies that her documents were taken during an auto burglary and that unknown suspects had attempted to access some of her accounts.

Both Requejo and Sorenson were arrested for various charges including vehicle theft, possession of a controlled substance, false information and fraud.

Requejo's bond was set at $100,000 and Sorenson's bond was set at $60,000.

