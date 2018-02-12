Navajo Nation sues health agency over funding cut

Navajo Nation sues health agency over funding cutPosted: Updated:
Calls to boycott Peter Rabbit movie over 'food allergy bullying'
"Peter Rabbit" filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online.More >
Burglars targeting police vehicles parked in fenced substation lots
There have been three separate instances of burglaries from marked and unmarked police vehicles that were parked inside the fenced and walled lots around two Phoenix Police Department substations.More >
Concerns raised over voting instructions ahead of Arizona's CD 8 special election
The latest controversy centers around the voting instructions sent out ahead of this month's special election primary in Arizona's 8th Congressional District.More >
New changes coming to APS customer billing plans
Big changes are coming to your electric bill. Last August APS announced its prices were going up. Now APS customers are being asked to pick a new service plan, and there are a lot of them.More >
New details emerge on arrest of Phoenix firefighter accused of theft, arson
It's a big blow to the brotherhood of firefighters in Phoenix after the arrest of one of their own on Friday.More >
Grand Canyon helicopter crash 'horrible'; 4 rescued, 3 dead
"And those victims - she was so badly burned. It's unimaginable, the pain," witness Teddy Fujimoto said.More >
Woman killed by RV backing up at WestWorld in Scottsdale
Police say a woman was run over and killed by an RV backing up at West World in Scottsdale.More >
Professor replaced after insisting Australia isn't a country
An online adjunct professor incorrectly told a student that Australia isn't a country and gave her a failing grade, prompting Southern New Hampshire University to replace the instructor.More >
Medical assistant speaks out after rushing to aid Tempe firefighter after deadly shooting
A certified medical assistant is speaking out after rushing to the aid of a Tempe Fire Captain who was fatally shot.More >
Mesa PD: 13-year-old girl with autism found
A missing 13-year-old girl with autism who was last seen in Mesa was found in Gilbert on Sunday, police said.More >
Dirty Dining Feb. 9: Live roaches found inside Mesa restaurant
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
VIDEO: 3 dead in helicopter crash at Grand Canyon
A helicopter on a Grand Canyon tour has crashed, killing at least three people. (February 10, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Woman who tried to save Tempe firefighter who was killed speaks out
Police say a number of people witnessed the shooting of a Tempe firefighter. A woman jumped into action and tried to save the firefighter's life. (February 10, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Chopper guy Bruce Haffner gives insight on Grand Canyon helicopter crash
Arizona's Family chopper pilot Bruce Haffner gives insight on yesterday's fatal helicopter crash near the Grand Canyon. Full story: http://bit.ly/2Bnsqy8More >
VIDEO: Suspect walks out of Phoenix Lowe's with over $1,000 worth of tools
Phoenix police are searching for a suspect who they say loaded a cart full of merchandise at a Lowe's and walked out the door without paying.More >
VIDEO: Phoenix firefighter facing charges of burglary, arson
Less than 24 hours after being booked, the Phoenix firefighter arrested on suspicion of arson and stealing money from his fellow firefighters has been released from jail with no bail. (February 10, 2018)More >
Dirty Dining: Gilbert eatery hit with six health code violations
An eatery in Gilbert was hit with six health code violations. More in this week's Dirty Dining report. (February 9, 2018)More >
