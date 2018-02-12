Police: Woman trapped, hurt after rolling vehicle in Phoenix

A woman was trapped inside her vehicle after crashing it in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

According to the Phoenix Police Department, a woman is in the hospital after her vehicle rolled, requiring firefighters to cut open the roof to free her Sunday night in Phoenix.

The victim was driving her car near 11th and Northern avenues late Sunday night when it rolled, landing on its side.

Police said the woman, who was badly hurt, was unable to free herself from the vehicle.

Firefighters had to cut open the roof to free the woman and transport her to a local hospital.

She was conscious during transport and police believe she is going to be OK.

Police said the cause of the crash is unknown but impairment and distracted driving both have not been ruled out.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.