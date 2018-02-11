Civil rights advocate Bill Straus dies

Bill Straus, a civil rights advocate and a former KTAR radio host, has died, according to the radio station.

KTAR said he died on Saturday night after battling pancreatic cancer.

He had a radio show in the 1990s and was the regional director of the Anti-Defamation League.

Condolences have been pouring in.

Lydia Guzman, an immigrant rights advocate, posted on Facebook about she will "never forget he stood with us in the fight against (then-Maricopa County Sheriff Joe) Arpaio and SB 1070."

Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton also paid his respects using social media.

"Bill Straus made our community better for everyone and his passing is a huge loss," he said on Twitter and Facebook.

