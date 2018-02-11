Cardinals WR Fitzgerald wins Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Larry Fitzgerald follows his shot from the 16th fairway of the Pebble Beach Golf Links during the final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am golf tournament Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018, in Pebble Beach, Calif. (Source: AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

It's great to be Arizona Cardinals' wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. He seems to shine at everything that he does.

This time, it's golf.

He teamed up with PGA professional Kevin Streelman to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Sunday.

They had a top score of 41-under par, which was seven strokes better than the pair in second place.

Fitzgerald is only the seventh professional athlete to win the title and the first since quarterback Dan Marino won in 1988.

He's also the first black amateur to win the event.

After the big win, Fitzgerald didn't say anything about his future with the Cardinals.

