Mesa PD: 13-year-old girl with autism located

A 13-year-old girl with autism who was last seen in Mesa was found in Gilbert on Sunday, police said.

Samantha "Sam" Montero-Gutierrez was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday at her home on Southern and Emelita avenues, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Mesa police said Gutierrez was located Sunday in Gilbert and is "safe and in good condition."

MPD is requesting your assistance to locate 13 year-old Samantha Montero-Gutierrez. She has been missing since last night. Please contact 480-644-2211 with any information. Let’s get Samantha home safe. **Tweet updated for age correction.** pic.twitter.com/cXrOaGeLjX — Mesa Police Dept. (@MesaPD) February 11, 2018

