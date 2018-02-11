Mesa PD: 13-year-old girl with autism located

Posted:
(Source: Mesa Police Department) (Source: Mesa Police Department)
MESA, AZ

A 13-year-old girl with autism who was last seen in Mesa was found in Gilbert on Sunday, police said.

Samantha "Sam" Montero-Gutierrez was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday at her home on Southern and Emelita avenues, according to the Mesa Police Department.

Mesa police said Gutierrez was located Sunday in Gilbert and is "safe and in good condition."

