Families write letters to APS employees deployed to Puerto Rico

Kids were able to write messages to their loved ones. (Source: APS)

Families enjoyed food and rides and also wrote letters to their loved ones in Puerto Rico. (Source: APS)

Loved ones of workers with Arizona Public Service Company (APS) gathered for a special Family Day at Castles N' Coasters while the workers are in Puerto Rico helping restore power.

The families were able treated to food and rides free of charge thanks to APS as they mark the halfway point of the APS employees' deployment.

Dozens of APS workers left for Puerto Rico on Jan. 17 to help them restore power months after getting hit by Hurricane Maria.

"It's really awesome to see him as a wife excelling, to see all the guys there doing well and helping all those people and see how grateful they are," said Kelly Ramsay, wife of Jason Ramsay, an APS worker.

The Family Day also had pictures from the APS workers in Puerto Rico and kids were able to write messages to their loved ones.

"It makes it easier knowing they're helping a lot of people right now," said Ramsay.

The crews are expected to return to Arizona on Feb. 28.

