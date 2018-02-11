3rd Annual 'All in Run' event benefits Chandler schools

Over 400 runners turned out for this Sunday's All In Run hosted by Chandler School Boosters. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Over 400 runners turned out for this Sunday's All In Run hosted by Chandler School Boosters. This was the third annual run benefiting all of Chandler Unified School District's schools.

The run was preempted by a 'clash of the mascots'; over 15 mascots from various elementary, junior high and high schools ran to the finish line. Runners had a choice between running a 5K or 1 mile.

Brady Molovinsky was a sixth grade runner from Haley Elementary. "The hardest is like when you are starting to get cramps and like you are running out of breath but you are like I need to keep going," said Molovinsky.

Carlson Elementary's principal Leo Schlueter said he's seen the event grow every year. He was happy to see that adults joined in the fun.

"It's great to see families out here. We can capture lots of things at our schools and we can do great healthy things for our schools but what a great opportunity to see moms and dads, grandmas and grandpas, younger siblings and older siblings," Schlueter said.

The event culminated with an obstacle course, food vendors, and fun activities for the families.

