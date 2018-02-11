F-16 fighting falcon strikes cable near Black Canyon City

An F-16 appears in this file image. (Source: MGN Online)

A Netherlands F-16 Fighting Falcon based out of the Arizona Air National Guard's (AANG) 162nd Wing in Tucson struck a cable near Black Canyon City Sunday morning.

According to the AANG, the incident happened at about 10 a.m.

AANG said the pilot landed the aircraft safely at Sky Harbor Airport.

The Air Force will be sending a team to investigate the incident.

