Rain, cooler temperatures expected this week

Rain, cooler temperatures expected this weekPosted: Updated:
Valentine’s climatology – Love is in the air!
Love is in the air, as well as rain, snow, winds and cooler temperatures.More >
8 genius outdoor games on Amazon desert-dwellers will love
With sunny skies and warm afternoons that feel incredible this time of the year in the Valley of the Sun, it’s no wonder why Phoenicians and snowbirds alike want to spend every free moment basking in Mother Nature’s splendor.More >
Dry winter sparks governor's wildfire season concerns
You don't have to be a meteorologist to know how painfully dry it has been in Phoenix and in the state. Flagstaff has seen the second driest winter in recorded history and no major storms are on the horizon.More >
Don't get stuck on a mountain: 4 Phoenix trails notorious for rescues
There’s no argument that the lack of cold winter weather has many people flocking to Valley area mountain trails.More >
Ways to stay cool at outdoor events
With the heat kicking in so early this year, we all forget how easy it is to get dehydrated, overheated or even sunburned.More >
The PGA's weatherman helps keep golfers & spectators safe
Most of the time, his office is a small construction trailer, where he can track the radar, winds, temperatures and other weather information.More >
Moon madness! 'Super blue blood moon' stuns over morning sky
Space started 2018 off with a bang as a moon smorgasbord filled the last day of this month.More >
The problem with Payson
Payson is one of the most beautiful spots in the state. In fact, geographically, it's right in the center, and that's why some call it the "heart of Arizona." But I regularly field phone calls and emails from people in Payson.More >
Avoid the shock In Phoenix
Are your clothes sticking to you? Have you been zapped by a jolt of electricity lately? Paul Horton has tips on how to keep the static electricity down.More >
The amazing discovery of cold fronts 100 years ago
The theory of warm and cold fronts was developed about 100 years ago by scientists who NEVER got to look at a satellite photo of clouds from space. And, amazingly, they got it right with a system we still use today.More >
Dry winter drags on in Arizona
The new data released by the U.S. Drought Monitor show drought continuing through most of Arizona.More >
Calls to boycott Peter Rabbit movie over 'food allergy bullying'
"Peter Rabbit" filmmakers and the studio behind it are apologizing for insensitively depicting a character's allergy in the film that has prompted backlash online.More >
New details emerge on arrest of Phoenix firefighter accused of theft, arson
It's a big blow to the brotherhood of firefighters in Phoenix after the arrest of one of their own on Friday.More >
Grand Canyon helicopter crash 'horrible'; 4 rescued, 3 dead
"And those victims - she was so badly burned. It's unimaginable, the pain," witness Teddy Fujimoto said.More >
Burglars targeting police vehicles parked in fenced substation lots
There have been three separate instances of burglaries from marked and unmarked police vehicles that were parked inside the fenced and walled lots around two Phoenix Police Department substations.More >
New changes coming to APS customer billing plans
Big changes are coming to your electric bill. Last August APS announced its prices were going up. Now APS customers are being asked to pick a new service plan, and there are a lot of them.More >
Concerns raised over voting instructions ahead of Arizona's CD 8 special election
The latest controversy centers around the voting instructions sent out ahead of this month's special election primary in Arizona's 8th Congressional District.More >
Professor replaced after insisting Australia isn't a country
An online adjunct professor incorrectly told a student that Australia isn't a country and gave her a failing grade, prompting Southern New Hampshire University to replace the instructor.More >
Medical assistant speaks out after rushing to aid Tempe firefighter after deadly shooting
A certified medical assistant is speaking out after rushing to the aid of a Tempe Fire Captain who was fatally shot.More >
Woman killed by RV backing up at WestWorld in Scottsdale
Police say a woman was run over and killed by an RV backing up at West World in Scottsdale.More >
3 dead in helicopter crash in Grand Canyon
Three people have been killed in a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon, according to Hualapai Nation police Chief Francis Bradley.More >
Dirty Dining Feb. 9: Live roaches found inside Mesa restaurant
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
VIDEO: Temperatures to drop, possible showers for Phoenix
The workweek starts with some rain chances for the Valley and lower temperatures compared to last week.More >
VIDEO: Police release names of victims killed in helicopter crash at Grand Canyon
Investigators identified the victims of a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon. All of the passengers were from the United Kingdom. (February 11, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Court documents shed light on arrest of Phoenix firefighter
AZ Family has new information Sunday night on the Phoenix firefighter accused of stealing money from fire stations. LiAna Enriquez just got her hands on some new documents that shed light on the 36-year-old suspect. (February 11, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Customers must pick new APS plan
Families across the Valley are caught in a power play. APS is raising its rates. But you have a little control over how much more you'll be paying. (February 8, 2018)More >
Behind of scenes of 'Peter Rabbit'
VIDEO: Woman who tried to save Tempe firefighter who was killed speaks out
Police say a number of people witnessed the shooting of a Tempe firefighter. A woman jumped into action and tried to save the firefighter's life. (February 10, 2018)More >