Rain, cooler temperatures expected this week

Decent chances for rain are in the cards for the Valley this week as a strong weather system moves into Arizona.

An area of low pressure tracking from the Pacific Northwest and digging south through California will eventually impact Arizona. Southerly flow ahead of the system will draw moisture up into the state and bring rain chances to the Valley starting Monday, with rain also possible for Northern and Western Arizona.

Scattered to isolated showers are possible in the Valley Tuesday while the area of low pressure remains off the coast of southern California. Very little, if any, accumulation is expected that day.

Forecast models indicate the low-pressure system will begin to track east through Arizona Wednesday and potentially linger through Friday. The best chance for wetting rains is Thursday. Over the next five days, Metro Phoenix may see rain totals of a quarter of an inch to three-quarters of an inch, with the foothills north and east of the Valley seeing up to an inch, and the higher terrain may top more than an inch.

This is a relatively warm system, but there are chances for thunderstorms by the middle and end of the week. The high country will also see snow showers by the end of the week, but it's too early to tell how low snow levels will go or how much accumulation there will be.

In Metro Phoenix, look for a high of 69 degrees Monday with mostly cloudy skies and a slight chance for rain, 72 degrees Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of showers, the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday with a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain, and 70 degrees Friday with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Cooler and cloudy for your Monday! Temps in the upper 60's today in PHX. ???? #azwx pic.twitter.com/geOxXqPPIE — Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) February 12, 2018

Hang onto your hats and small dogs! Windy morning and afternoon ahead in the mountains Monday. #azwx pic.twitter.com/DKNzPEfGQj — Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) February 12, 2018

Here are the updated rain chances for Wednesday evening. Rain chances in Phoenix in excess of 50 percent! Look for high temps mostly in the mid 60s on Wed due in part to the clouds/showers. #azwx pic.twitter.com/ddvHf396AF — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 12, 2018

935PM - Heads up! There will be some snow in the high country starting tomorrow and tomorrow night. Expect snow levels around 6000 feet, with the snowiest conditions over portions of the Mogollon Rim and Kaibab Plateau. #azwx pic.twitter.com/jwYkWx2ncX — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 12, 2018

Wind advisory for areas northeast of the Mogollon Rim and White Mountains from late this morning to early evening. Expect difficult driving for high profile vehicles and localized blowing dust. Travelers on I-40, US 89, and US 60 may be affected. #azwx pic.twitter.com/TOY8ZsF8vn — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 12, 2018

Dry and warm conditions will be replaced by cooler and unsettled conditions for most of this work week. Expect chances for precip in the Phoenix area today through Thursday; best rain window to be Wed night. #azwx pic.twitter.com/MnePD2DtAk — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 12, 2018

Here is a map showing the most likely rain totals over the next 7 days. Our latest model guidance indicates that over a half of an inch of rain is possible across most of eastern Arizona including the Phoenix area by next weekend. #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/uh6Akd9n7t — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 12, 2018

