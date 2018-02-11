Rain, cooler temperatures expected next week

Decent chances for rain are in the cards for the Valley next week as a strong weather system moves into Arizona.

Sunday morning, a weak cold front tracking through northeast Arizona produced a few light snow showers in the White Mountains Saturday night. That cold front continues to dissipate as it heads to the southeast. Behind the cold front, cooler air will drop daytime highs several degrees. In Metro Phoenix, look for partly sunny skies and occasional breezy winds with a high of 76.

An area of low pressure tracking from the Pacific Northwest and digging south through California will eventually impact Arizona for the new week. Southerly flow ahead of the system will draw moisture up into the state and bring rain chances to the Valley starting Tuesday, with rain possible for Northern and Western Arizona Monday.

Scattered to isolated showers are possible in the Valley Tuesday while the area of low pressure remains off the coast of southern California. Very little, if any, accumulation is expected that day.

Forecast models indicate the low pressure system will begin to track east through Arizona Wednesday and potentially linger through Friday. The best chance for wetting rains is Thursday. Over the next five days, Metro Phoenix may see rain totals of a quarter of an inch to three-quarters of an inch, with the foothills north and east of the Valley seeing up to an inch, and the higher terrain may top more than an inch.

This is a relatively warm system, but there are chances for thunderstorms by the middle and end of the week. The high country will also see snow showers by the end of the week, but it's too early to tell how low snow levels will go or how much accumulation there will be.

In Metro Phoenix, look for a high of 69 degrees Monday with mostly cloudy skies, 72 degrees Tuesday with a 20 percent chance of showers, the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday with a 40 to 50 percent chance of rain, and 70 degrees Friday with a 20 percent chance of showers.

