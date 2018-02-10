Trial postponed in Northern Arizona University shooting case

The trial date has been postponed for a man charged in a fatal shooting at Northern Arizona University.

Steven Jones has said he acted in self-defense when he fatally shot 20-year-old Colin Brough and wounded three others on the Flagstaff campus in 2015.

Prosecutors say Jones was the aggressor.

A jury in Jones' first trial deadlocked on murder and other charges last May.

The new trial was supposed to start March 27.

But Jones recently was appointed a new defense attorney who says he needs more time to get up to speed on the case.

Coconino County Superior Court Judge Dan Slayton reset the date Friday for July 10, postponing the retrial for the third time.

Prosecutor Ammon Barker objected, saying the victims are entitled to a speedy resolution.

