Valentine’s climatology – Love is in the air!

Let’s face it, Phoenix is a destination location for lots of outdoor events, pretty much year-round. But for those trapped in cold country in February, vacations here are a must.

Every year at about this time, I get plenty of phone calls from brides-to-be wondering if their Valentine’s wedding is going to be rained out. And I get a few from men wondering if their surprise proposal will be ruined. And with a storm brewing and a chance of showers in the forecast this coming Wednesday, I’ve been telling them to have an indoor backup plan.

Love is in the air, as well as rain, snow, winds and cooler temperatures. So what is it typically like in Phoenix on Valentine’s Day? For that, we go to the records department of the National Weather Service Phoenix.

Our record high in Phoenix was 85 degrees in 2014, 1957 and 1947. Our record low was 28 degrees in 1966. Our record rainfall was 92 inches in 1931.

For the last five years, our temperatures have been in the 70s and 80s with no rain. Speaking of rain, it has rained on Valentine’s Day 16 times in the last 122 years.

For Valentine’s Day 2018, it’s a mixed bag of everything. We have a chance of showers in Phoenix and a chance of snow in northern Arizona. As far as temperatures, the 70s for Phoenix and 30s/40s for northern Arizona.

Happy Valentine’s Day!

