BREAKING: 3 dead in helicopter crash in Grand Canyon

Three people have been killed in a helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon, according to Hualapai Nation police Chief Francis Bradley,

The helicopter, a Eurocopter EC130, crashed under unknown circumstances, according to Allen Kenitzer with the FAA Office of Communications

Local authorities say that at least seven people were on board the helicopter.

Three of them are confirmed dead.

Other injuries are unknown.

The aircraft sustained substantial damage, according to Kenitzer.

First responders are on the scene. The FAA and the NTSB will investigate.

