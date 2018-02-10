Woman sentenced for marijuana possession, assaulting agent

A Huachuca City woman who has acknowledged injuring a Border Patrol agent during a marijuana smuggling attempt was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Katherine Rose Sparks had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.

She was sentenced Thursday.

In her plea deal, Sparks acknowledged she drove an SUV to a border area near Naco in February 2017 to pick up two marijuana bundles when she was spotted by agents who then followed her as she traveled away.

Eventually, Sparks crashed the SUV in a ditch, caused a vehicle door to trap an agent's knee and dragged him a dirt road as she drove away.

The agent had to undergo surgery.

Sparks was later arrested.

