Woman killed by RV backing up at WestWorld in Scottsdale

Police say a woman was run over and killed by an RV backing up at WestWorld in Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police say an adult male and female were in the process of backing up an RV when the woman was run over and killed.

Speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in this incident, according to police

The accident is still under investigation.

