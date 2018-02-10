GCU helps Phoenix elementary school

GCU helps Phoenix elementary schoolPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Phoenix firefighter arrested for stealing from fire stations, setting fire
Phoenix firefighter arrested for stealing from fire stations, setting fire
A Phoenix firefighter has been arrested for theft, burglary, criminal damage and arson. He has been identified as 36-year-old Ryan Donahue.More >
A Phoenix firefighter has been arrested for theft, burglary, criminal damage and arson. He has been identified as 36-year-old Ryan Donahue.More >
Wrong-way driver, 99, passed exam before killing teens
Wrong-way driver, 99, passed exam before killing teens
Records show that a 99-year-old RV driver who investigators say killed two teenagers in a head-on crash after driving the wrong way on a Florida highway recently passed a re-examination in his home state of Michigan that let him keep his driver's license.More >
Records show that a 99-year-old RV driver who investigators say killed two teenagers in a head-on crash after driving the wrong way on a Florida highway recently passed a re-examination in his home state of Michigan that let him keep his driver's license.More >
Parents of toddler killed at Scottsdale fire station hire lawyer
Parents of toddler killed at Scottsdale fire station hire lawyer
The parents of a toddler who was killed in an accident at a Scottsdale fire station on Saturday are now being represented by a lawyer.More >
The parents of a toddler who was killed in an accident at a Scottsdale fire station on Saturday are now being represented by a lawyer.More >
Former AZ lottery winners rooting for $560 million Powerball winner to keep her privacy
Former AZ lottery winners rooting for $560 million Powerball winner to keep her privacy
Diane and Kerry Carmichael are two time lottery winners, and the Tempe couple still has the big checks they were given to prove it.More >
Diane and Kerry Carmichael are two time lottery winners, and the Tempe couple still has the big checks they were given to prove it.More >
Two-month-old baby suffers 35 broken bones; foster dad charged
Two-month-old baby suffers 35 broken bones; foster dad charged
A foster parent has been charged with neglect and battery after admitting to causing injuries to his two-month-old foster child, including bruises and 35 broken bones.More >
A foster parent has been charged with neglect and battery after admitting to causing injuries to his two-month-old foster child, including bruises and 35 broken bones.More >
Dirty Dining Feb. 9th: Gilbert eatery hit with 6 health code violations
Dirty Dining Feb. 9th: Gilbert eatery hit with 6 health code violations
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."More >
Phoenix woman says sidewalk hydrant violates disabilities act
Phoenix woman says sidewalk hydrant violates disabilities act
A Phoenix woman says the placement of a fire hydrant is making it hard for people with disabilities to get around.More >
A Phoenix woman says the placement of a fire hydrant is making it hard for people with disabilities to get around.More >
Impairment suspected in crash that injured DPS sergeant and trooper
Impairment suspected in crash that injured DPS sergeant and trooper
A DPS sergeant and trooper have been hurt after their vehicle was rear-ended on I-17 south of Flagstaff.More >
A DPS sergeant and trooper have been hurt after their vehicle was rear-ended on I-17 south of Flagstaff.More >
Family sues Starbucks after allegedly finding blood in 2-year-old’s drink
Family sues Starbucks after allegedly finding blood in 2-year-old’s drink
A California family is suing Starbucks after a 2-year-old girl apparently drank a beverage that allegedly contained a barista’s blood.More >
A California family is suing Starbucks after a 2-year-old girl apparently drank a beverage that allegedly contained a barista’s blood.More >
'Pillar of the community' deported from US after 39 years to a land he barely knows
'Pillar of the community' deported from US after 39 years to a land he barely knows
With nothing but the clothes on his back and less than $300 in his pocket, Amer Adi was put on a plane and deported to Jordan, the country he left 39 years ago to pursue his American dream.More >
With nothing but the clothes on his back and less than $300 in his pocket, Amer Adi was put on a plane and deported to Jordan, the country he left 39 years ago to pursue his American dream.More >
Arizona couple arrested for smuggling meth, cocaine
Arizona couple arrested for smuggling meth, cocaine
A couple is facing charges after being caught at an immigration checkpoint near Nogales with methamphetamine and cocaine.More >
A couple is facing charges after being caught at an immigration checkpoint near Nogales with methamphetamine and cocaine.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Firefighter arrested on theft & arson charges
VIDEO: Firefighter arrested on theft & arson charges
Phoenix police have identified a Phoenix firefighter arrested on theft and arson charges as 36-year-old Ryan Donahue.More >
Phoenix police have identified a Phoenix firefighter arrested on theft and arson charges as 36-year-old Ryan Donahue.More >
Mistreatment of dog at PetSmart caught on cam
Mistreatment of dog at PetSmart caught on cam
(Source: KTRK via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Family mourns loss of little boy killed at Scottsdale fire station
A family is mourning the loss of a little boy who died after an accident at a Scottsdale fire station. (February 8, 2018)More >
A family is mourning the loss of a little boy who died after an accident at a Scottsdale fire station. (February 8, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Phoenix fire hydrant blocking sidewalk
VIDEO: Phoenix fire hydrant blocking sidewalk
Fire hydrants are essential to public safety. but one hydrant in Phoenix is smack in the middle of the sidewalk, and that may be violating someone's civil rights. (February 9, 2018)More >
Dirty Dining: Gilbert eatery hit with six health code violations
Dirty Dining: Gilbert eatery hit with six health code violations
An eatery in Gilbert was hit with six health code violations. More in this week's Dirty Dining report. (February 9, 2018)More >
An eatery in Gilbert was hit with six health code violations. More in this week's Dirty Dining report. (February 9, 2018)More >
VIDEO: The fight to protect privacy of lottery winners
VIDEO: The fight to protect privacy of lottery winners
An Arizona couple who have won the lottery -- twice! -- is rooting for a $560 million Powerball winner who is fighting to protect her privacy and keep her name a secret. Jason Barry talked to the pair about their own experiences after their names were made public. Full story @ https://goo.gl/zYJKFZ. (Friday, Feb. 9, 2018)More >
An Arizona couple who have won the lottery -- twice! -- is rooting for a $560 million Powerball winner who is fighting to protect her privacy and keep her name a secret. Jason Barry talked to the pair about their own experiences after their names were made public. Full story @ https://goo.gl/zYJKFZ. (Friday, Feb. 9, 2018)More >