GCU helps Phoenix elementary school

Over 300 Grand Canyon University and Habitat For Humanity volunteers gathered at Garcia Elementary School Saturday morning to help beautify the school grounds.

"We are repainting the lines of the basketball courts, hopscotch, this huge mile long wall back here and so we are just giving it a fresh new look," said GCU student Quin Jackson. She helped coordinate student volunteers to help a school that is, according to its superintendent, in desperate need.

"We don't receive money from the state for many years for our buildings so they [the students] are going to feel wonderful to see all these dreams, that we couldn't do before, but thanks to GCU and President Mueller a dream came true," said Jose Diaz, Superintendent for the Murphy Elementary School District.

GCU'S president Brian Mueller says helping the surrounding communities is part of GCU's mission. Not only are GCU students helping to beautify the school, they are also helping kids with tutoring sessions after school.

"They [GCU students] are here because they want to serve. It's part of who we are as a Christian University, to go wherever there is need and there's a lot of need down here this is a neighborhood that is neglected," said Mueller.

Saturday's volunteer efforts included the work of not only GCU students and staff but volunteers from Habitat for Humanity as well.

