Police: Suspect walks out of Phoenix Lowe's with over $1,000 worth of tools

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect who they say loaded a cart full of merchandise at a Lowe's and walked out the door without paying.

According to Phoenix police, the suspect entered the Lowe's near 19th Avenue and Baseline Road on Dec. 2 at about 4:15 p.m.

Police say he selected numerous items including paint sprayers, Dewalt cordless drills and batteries and exited the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.

The dollar value of the stolen property is over $1,000.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 25-35 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds and has black hair. Police say he was last seen wearing a blue shirt and tan cargo pants.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.

