Phoenix PD: Suspect pulls knife on Home Depot employees

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect who they say pulled a knife on Home Depot employees late last month.

According to Phoenix police, on Jan. 29, the suspect entered the Home Depot near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road at about 3:20 p.m.

Police say he grabbed a Dewalt hammer drill from the tool section and began to walk out with it. When he was confronted by a loss prevention employee, the suspect pulled out a knife and the employee backed off, police say.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the area in a silver four door Acura.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, about 28-34 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 175 pounds. Police say the suspect was wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with a black short sleeve shirt over the top and blue jeans with tan work boots.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish speakers, 480-TESTIGO.

VIDEO! Employee backs off when suspect shows knife during shoplifting at Home Depot located at Tatum & Bell. 480-WITNESS 480-948-6377 / 480-TESTIGO 480-837-8446 / www.SilentWitness org pic.twitter.com/VKtTAw31Nj — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) February 10, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.