Arizona group aims to register 200,000 new voters in 2018

Community group, One Arizona Coalition kicked off its effort to register 200,000 voters in 2018 Saturday morning.

One Arizona Coalition is a group formed of dozens of Arizona community groups who are collaborating in their 'March to the Polls' mission.

[RELATED: Special election for Arizona's Congressional District 8]

The group said in a press release Friday that close to 1,000 volunteers will work across Maricopa county to register new voters.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Politics]

They hope to reach their goal of 200,000 new voters over the next 10 months.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.