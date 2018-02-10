PD: Man dies in Flagstaff officer-involved shooting

A man has died following an officer-involved shooting that occurred in the Flagstaff area Friday night.

A woman contacted the Flagstaff Police Department just before 9 p.m., telling them she had been confronted by an armed man near the area of Coconino Drive and Walnut Street.

Flagstaff police said that their responding officers located the suspect matching the description the victim had provided.

According to Flagstaff police, their officers repeatedly demanded the man to drop his gun and not to wave it around or point it at anyone.

After several minutes of the officers giving commands and the suspect failing to comply, the officers discharged their weapons and the suspect fell, police said.

The suspect was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Flagstaff police say that no officers or other bystanders were injured during the incident.

This officer-involved shooting is now being investigated by the Northern Arizona Officer Involved Shoot Team.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.