The perfect prom night in Chandler for people with special needs

We're still a few months away from prom season, but hundred of volunteers came together tonight in Chandler to throw a very unique dance.

The goal was to celebrate those with special needs and give that prom night experience they maybe never had. It was scene straight out of Hollywood, complete with a red carpet entrance, paparazzi, corsages and crowns.

“I just hope they feel celebrated and special, and treated like kings, and queens and given the night that they deserve,” says Lanie Hunker, one of the volunteers for the dance.

About 300 people with special needs were each paired up with a buddy for the ultimate prom party. The event is called “a night to shine” and it’s a worldwide event sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Over 500 different churches are participating, this dance held at the Compass Christian Church in Chandler.

“We went to therapy centers, to group homes, we reached out to schools," says event organizer Marie Jobe. "We just want to invite anybody that has a special need that want to come and enjoy a night just for them.”

Earl Griffin came because his bowling friends talked him into it, and while he likes to dance he is most excited for the buggy and limo rides. This dance is just one of seven different proms happening tonight in the Valley, but one of the biggest.

