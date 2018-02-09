Phoenix woman says sidewalk hydrant violates disabilities act

Jane Sanderson says the placement of a fire hydrant is making it hard for people with disabilities to get around. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Phoenix woman says the placement of a fire hydrant is making it hard for people with disabilities to get around.

The hydrant is right in the middle of a sidewalk near 24th Street and Earll Drive.

“I thought it was amusing too, but I was hoping it would be corrected,” says Jane Sanderson who uses a motorized wheelchair.

Sanderson calls herself a senior advocate and says she has brought Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) issues to the Phoenix city manager’s attention before and got results.

This time, she says she did not get a response about the hydrant obstructing the public right of way. She asked Arizona’s Family to look into it.

Vielka Atherton with the City’s water services department says the hydrant and water main were likely placed there in the 1960s.

“We are working with our hydrant team to find a creative solution to resolve this inconvenience,” said Atherton in an email.

Monica Hernandez with the City’s transportation department took the issue further, saying an ADA coordinator will visit the site to see if improvements need to be made to clear at least three feet to allow people to safely use the sidewalk.

Hernandez encouraged anyone with streets or transportation concerns to call their 24-hour Street Maintenance Dispatch Office at 602-262-6441.

