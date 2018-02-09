Arizona couple arrested for smuggling meth, cocaine

A couple is facing charges after being caught at an immigration checkpoint near Nogales with methamphetamine and cocaine.

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents say a 31-year-old Sierra Vista woman and a 32-year-old Phoenix man were arrested Monday night along Interstate 19 for smuggling.

According to law enforcement, the couple was riding in a Chevy Malibu that was turned over for a secondary inspection by a Border Patrol canine.

The search led to the discovery of packages of meth under the woman's clothing and cocaine in her purse.

Agents say the drugs amounted to 450 grams with a street value of more than $25,000.

They seized the drugs and the vehicle.

Officials did not say where the suspects were being detained.

