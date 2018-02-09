Education tax bill gets first legislative test next week

Lawmakers working to extend sales tax that benefits education in Arizona. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

A legislative proposal to keep Arizona public schools from falling off what described as a "financial cliff" will get its first test next week at the state Capitol.

HB 2158 extends a near two decade old sales tax that raises about $600 million dollars annually for schools.

In 2000 voters approved a .6 cent sales tax which is set to expire in 2021 unless lawmakers find a solution or voters approve another ballot measure.

Rep. Doug Coleman, a Republican from Mesa, sponsored legislation in the House while Sen. Kate Brophy McGee, a Republican from Phoenix, is sponsoring an identical bill in the Senate.

Under their proposal, the lawmakers want to dedicate all the money in the Classroom Site Fund for teacher pay.

According to a press release, McGee, that amounts to $384 million for teacher salaries.

A House committee will hear the bill on Monday. It currently has bipartisan support from over 50 co-sponsors in from the state House and Senate.

