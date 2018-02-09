8 genius outdoor games on Amazon desert-dwellers will love

With sunny skies and warm afternoons that feel incredible this time of the year in the Valley of the Sun, it’s no wonder why Phoenicians and snowbirds alike want to spend every free moment basking in Mother Nature’s splendor.

Fortunately, Amazon has some genius ways to keep Arizonans entertained while enjoying the great outdoors. Whether it’s a backyard barbeque, pool party, or day at the lake, these totally affordable items will keep a smile on your friends’, family’s and neighbors’ faces as they catch up on the tan.

These cornhole boards that collapse: $38

Reviewers say “It’s perfect to take on camping trips or tailgating. It’s very lightweight and comes in a nice carrying bag.” “I bought this to have something to take along with us while traveling all over the country for my daughters’ softball season. It’s sturdy yet folds up nicely and fits right back into its pack.”

This giant Connect 4 game: $90

Reviewers say “Absolutely awesome! I take this to my son's flag football games and all the kids come around to play.” “Fun and easy to use and put together! The guests at our party enjoyed playing this even though we had many other lawn games to choose from.”

This rubber chicken game that encourages physical activity: $16

Reviewers say “Genius for leveling the playing field and creating a social environment if you have a bunch of awkward nerds who typically play highly rules based games.” “Kids liked the idea and thought the chickens were hilarious.” “This is a fun, easy to play game, even for the little ones.”

This jumbo checker game made from a rug: $15Reviewers say “Hands down worth every penny.” Great size, rug has been durable up to this point, and has brought hours of fun and delight for my children and family.” “This is just like the set I would play checkers with at my grandparents’ house when I was a kid.

This set that makes big, hypnotizing bubbles: $15

Reviewers say, “If you mix enough product and get the right ratio, you can actually get quite large bubbles to form. It does take some practice and patience, however, I was eventually able to maneuver the tool and keep the kids happy.” “When my kids bring this out, it attracts all the neighborhood kids to join and everyone has a blast.”

A giant Jenga that can grow over 5-feet tall: $80

Reviewers say “They’re very soft and not too heavy. Love that they come in a bag to carry everything.” “The kids absolutely love this game. Adults come out of their shells when they play it too.”

A bocce ball set for any skill level: $40

Reviewers say “Perfect for the casual BB player that wants to play on the go.” “This is a nice set for the money and I like that it comes with a bag.” “Kids and adults both loved it.”

A family relaxation station for the lake: $87

Reviewers say “Took this on a camping trip to the lake. The kids had more fun on this than any other floaty, the dock, or the paddle boards. We used a battery operated pump to fill it.” “This thing is huge. It'll easily hold four adults and virtually any number of children.”

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.