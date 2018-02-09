Dirty Dining Feb. 9th: Gilbert eatery hit with 6 health code violations

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.
CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Streets of New York
11811 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix
5 violations

Among the violations:

  • Staff member handling phone then not washing up
  • Deli meats and mac & cheese kept past discard dates


Binh Duong Quan
66 S. Dobson Road
Mesa
4 violations

Among the violations:

  • Live roaches crawling around juicing machine
  • Food debris and organic matter throughout restaurant

Lee’s Sandwiches
1901 W. Warner Road
Chandler
4 violations

Among the violations:

  • Fried chicken and pork rolls not held at proper temperature
  • Black organic matter on side of ice machine

The American Poutine Company
1395 E. Warner Road
Gilbert
6 violations

Among the violations:

  • Dirty food pans stored with clean pans.
  • No paper towels in the men's restroom.
  • Chemical spray bottles above a food prep area.

Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Pete’s Fish & Chips
5516 W. Glendale Ave
Glendale
85301

McDonalds
1945 E. Baseline Road
Gilbert
85233

Nello’s 
2950 S. Alma School Road
Mesa
85210

Chili’s Grill and Bar
1435 S. Power Road
Mesa
85206

Olive Garden
7889 W. Bell Road
Peoria
85382

Golden Greek Restaurant
7126 N. 35th Avenue
Phoenix
85051

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Click to learn more about Jason.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

