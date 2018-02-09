Dirty Dining Feb. 9th: Gilbert eatery hit with 6 health code violations

We go through every restaurant that’s been inspected to see which ones were cited for the most priority health code violations.The worst offenders make our Dirty Dining list. (Source: CBS 5)

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department.

CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Streets of New York

11811 N Tatum Blvd

Phoenix

5 violations

Among the violations:

Staff member handling phone then not washing up

Deli meats and mac & cheese kept past discard dates



Binh Duong Quan

66 S. Dobson Road

Mesa

4 violations

Among the violations:

Live roaches crawling around juicing machine

Food debris and organic matter throughout restaurant

Lee’s Sandwiches

1901 W. Warner Road

Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

Fried chicken and pork rolls not held at proper temperature

Black organic matter on side of ice machine

The American Poutine Company

1395 E. Warner Road

Gilbert

6 violations

Among the violations:

Dirty food pans stored with clean pans.

No paper towels in the men's restroom.

Chemical spray bottles above a food prep area.

Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Pete’s Fish & Chips

5516 W. Glendale Ave

Glendale

85301

McDonalds

1945 E. Baseline Road

Gilbert

85233

Nello’s

2950 S. Alma School Road

Mesa

85210

Chili’s Grill and Bar

1435 S. Power Road

Mesa

85206

Olive Garden

7889 W. Bell Road

Peoria

85382

Golden Greek Restaurant

7126 N. 35th Avenue

Phoenix

85051

