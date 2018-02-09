Former AZ lottery winners rooting for $560 million Powerball winner to keep her privacy

Diane and Kerry Carmichael are two-time lottery winners, and the Tempe couple still has the big checks they were given to prove it.

They also have the memory of complete strangers reaching out to them asking for money, after their names were released to the public.

"One said they were unemployed school teachers, and they couldn't get jobs," said Kerry Carmichael. "They were desperate, and what not."

"I think they had a lot of nerve," said Diane. "They're just scammers."

The Carmichaels won a total of $3.5 million. A $2.5 million jackpot in 1995 and a $1 million Powerball win in 2013.

The lucky lottery players are convinced if their names weren't released to the public as required by state law they could have avoided all the strangers looking for handouts.

They can only imagine what a New Hampshire woman might have to go through if her name is released, after winning a $560 million Powerball jackpot last month.

"I think if we had won like a huge amount like in New Hampshire, I don't think I'd want even our name released," said Diane.

The New Hampshire winner is now going to court trying to prevent her name from being released, in an effort to protect her privacy.

The Carmichaels hope she wins.

"I understand completely where she is coming from, and I agree," said Kerry. "She should be able to have her privacy, especially with what has happened to other lottery winners in other states."

"I think the Lottery should give a person a chance, either to give your name out, or not and leave that up to you," said Diane.

A few years ago, Arizona law changed, allowing lottery winners to remain anonymous for 90 days before their name is made public.

Only a few states allow winners to remain anonymous indefinitely.

