PD: Phoenix firefighter arrested for stealing from fire stations, setting fires

A Phoenix firefighter has been arrested for theft, burglary, criminal damage and arson.

Officials from the Phoenix fire and police departments made the announcement at a news conference Friday afternoon.

Phoenix police Sgt. Alan Pfohl says the 36-year-old suspect had been a firefighter for 11 years. Pfohl says he was a rover, which means he worked at a number of different stations during his shifts.

The firefighter's name will be released after he is officially booked.

He was taken into custody Friday near 19th Avenue and Bell Road. He was not on duty when he was arrested.

Pfohl says over the past 5 to 6 weeks, things had gone missing from several fire departments.

This past week, investigators identified the suspect as the one they believe is responsible for those thefts

Pfohl says crimes were committed at 18 fire stations around Phoenix. He says the suspect is not linked to all of those crimes, but is linked to some of them.

"Obviously this person knew what he was looking for," said Pfohl, who says the suspect was actually observed committing one of the crimes.

The suspect is also accused of intentionally setting two separate fires to try to get firefighters away from the station.

The suspect was booked on eight counts of theft, one count of burglary, one count of criminal damage and two counts of arson.

"It's difficult for us," said Phoenix Fire Capt. Larry Subervi. "We are a family."

