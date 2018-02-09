New tattoos bring voices back to life

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

A growing number of tattoo artists in Arizona are able to create new "sound wave tattoos."

A company called Skin Motion developed a smartphone app, which reads and broadcasts recordings from tattooed sound waves.

For the last few months, people across the country have been getting sound waves of their child's laughter, their favorite team's fight song and greetings from lost loved ones, preserved as tattoo art on their bodies.

"I was willing to go to Los Angeles for it because that's where the company is based, but then found Tony," said Cindy Shorts of east Mesa.

She spent a recent Saturday in Tony Ewald's tattoo chair in Chandler getting a sound wave of her father's voicemail tattooed on her arm.

"Hi, Cindy. This is Daddy. I love you," he says on her voicemail.

"He was such a special man, and I don't ever want to forget what he sounds like," Shorts said.

She took care of her father while he fought cancer and has one single voicemail recording of his voice.

"He never left voicemails. He didn't like to talk to machines. So I'm excited to make his voice permanent," she said.

After her tattoo heals, she'll be able to scan her skin anytime using the Skin Motion app and hear her father's voice through her phone's speaker.

The company creates a sound wave stencil of a recording and sends it to the tattoo artist.

Ewald was one of the first in Arizona to get certified through the company.

"A tattoo isn't going anywhere. You can always look at it and remember that person, and now you can hear that person, too," Ewald said.

He's planning to get a sound wave tattoo of his young daughter's voice.

At Glendale's Ritual Addictions Tattoo, artist Shane Hallock is also tattooing sound waves.  

His sound wave tattoo of a Chicago singer went viral in January and has more than six million views on her Twitter account.

"The first time, I was sweating, wondering if it would work," he laughed.

The sound waves have to be precise for the app to read them.

Hallock's latest sound wave was personal. He tattooed a birthday message from his late mother-in-law on his wife's leg.

"I don't have a lot from her, but I do have her voice. I listened to it a million times after it was done, and always get choked up," Caitlin Hallock said.

The service costs $40, plus a $10 yearly fee.

