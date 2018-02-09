Flagstaff city manager to resign, cites council's behavior

The Flagstaff city manager has announced plans to leave the position, citing the "unprofessional and discourteous" treatment by two city council members.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports Josh Copley on Wednesday submitted a letter of resignation that goes into effect in May.

Copley says the two unnamed council members appear to be "more concerned with their political ambitions and personal agendas than the good of the city as a whole."

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona Politics]

Copley says the council went back on a commitment allowing him decide his retirement date.

Copley has been employed by the city for 33 years with 26 years served in city's police department. He became city manager in August 2015.

City spokeswoman Jessica Drum says the council will take action on the resignation in the coming days.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.