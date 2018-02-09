11th try: Statewide driving and texting ban bill clears first hurdle

An emotional Susan Huff speaks about her father's passing. 9 Feb. 2018 (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 News)

Arizona and Montana are the only two states in the U.S. that do not have a statewide ban on texting while driving.

However, a unanimous vote Tuesday by the Senate Committee on Transportation and Technology, brought SB 1261 one step closer to becoming law.

Arizona lawmakers have failed year after year to ban texting and driving. This will be their 11th time trying in about a decade.

SB 1261 would make it between a $25 and $99 fine for the first offense and $100 and $200 after that.

It would also allow for the defendant to be charged with a class 2 misdemeanor and pay up to $4,000 if texting and driving led to seriously injuring or killing another person.

Meanwhile, counties and communities have refused to wait for one. Pima County created and passed their own ordinance.

Families impacted by the consequences of texting and driving support the bill.

It's been almost two years since Susan Huff's father Tom Hall died by a driver who admitted in the police report she was reaching for her phone when she hit him.

Hall, a retired Phoenix firefighter, was on his motorcycle.

The crash happened on April 2, 2016 in Yavapai County.

