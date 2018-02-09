Phoenix Pride announces festival lineup, tickets on sale now

Phoenix Pride announced the lineup for the Phoenix Pride Festival Thursday. Tickets are now on sale for the two day event being held Saturday April 7 and Sunday April 8 at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix.

This year's theme is 'United We Stand, Equality for All' which represents both the strength of the unified community and the continued quest for equity, not only for the LGBTQ community, but for all people, regardless of background, Phoenix Pride said in a press release sent out Thursday.

The festival's headlining performers are Berlin featuring Terri Nunn, Bebe Rexha, Arizona native and 'American Idol' finalist David Hernandez, Kristine W. and Thelma Houston.

[RELATED: Thousands come together for Phoenix Pride Festival]

The grand marshal for the 2018 Phoenix Pride Parade is Valley native and NBA basketball referee Bill Kennedy. Kennedy was in the news back in 2009 for ejecting Boston Celtics coach Doc Rivers after Kennedy said Rivers made anti-gay remarks toward him during a game.

This year's festival will feature an expanded VIP experience, the press release said. Details on the VIP experience are still pending.

Tickets are available now and include one or two day general admission tickets as well as tickets to the full VIP experience. Tickets range in price from $15-$75.

The Phoenix Pride Festival is the largest annual LGBTQ event in Arizona. Last year's festival drew more than 37,000 guests during both days in addition to the 3,000 participants and 10,000 spectators for the Phoenix Pride Parade.

[RELATED: Protesters stop Phoenix Pride parade]

The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 8 at Third Street and Thomas Road. Tickets are available at phoenixpride.org.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.