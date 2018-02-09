PD: Pedestrian in critical condition following crash in Phoenix

The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a serious injury crash involving a pedestrian.

The incident occurred near the area of Tatum Boulevard and Grovers Avenue.

According to police, a female pedestrian was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The driver has stayed at the scene and is cooperating with officers, Phoenix police said.

Right now, northbound lanes are restricted.

@phoenixpolice is investigating a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian at Tatum and Grovers. N/B lanes of Tatum are restricted. Please avoid the area. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/uVVF1kIVnc — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) February 9, 2018

