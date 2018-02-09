Friday, Feb. 9

Street Eats Food Truck Festival

The Valley's favorite portable food truck event, Street Eats Food Truck Festival, presented by the Phoenix New Times, returns for a weekend long of tasty treats, comforting classics, and unique gourmet cuisines. Whether you're craving BBQ, Italian, Mexican, or a sweet treat, chances are one of the 60 food trucks appearing at this year's event will have something to treat your taste buds. This family friendly event will feature live music from the Solid Rock Foundation, cooking demos, and array of food eating contests, a local vendor market, and a massive kids zone, just for starters.

The event runs Saturday, February 10 & Sunday, February 11

11am-6pm.

To purchase tickets and for additional info regarding this year's Festival, visit www.streeteatsaz.com

Tickets to the 2018 Street Eats Food Truck Festival are on sale now for $12 ($15 at the gate), or $65 for VIP access, including five beverages and four food tokens, private restrooms, plus access to VIP Lounge, and kids under 12 (and parking) are always free. All food trucks accept cash (and most accept credit cards). Most important, all food trucks will be serving up $2 samples, so you can graze the day away.

Presented by Phoenix New Times and sponsored by Talking Stick Resort, CBS 5/Arizona's Family, and Uber as the official ride share partner and, the 2018 Street Eats Food Truck Festival will also the Sub-Zero/Wolf/Cove kitchen stage, where top Valley chefs will show you how to slice, dice, simmer and sauté great food from their restaurants with demos at the top of every hour (between noon and 4pm both days). No reservations required.

Street Eats Food Truck Festival

7555 N. Pima Rd.

Scottsdale, AZ 85258

23rd Glendale Chocolate Affaire

Glendale's Own Cerreta Candy Company Presents the Sweetest Event in Town

Everyone knows New Year's resolutions are just meant to be broken! So, go ahead and indulge your sweet tooth at the Valley's sweetest event the 23rd annual Glendale Chocolate Affaire, Feb. 9-11 in Historic Downtown Glendale, where you'll also discover a celebration of arts, culture and romance!

The Chocolate Affaire is presented by Arizona's famous candy makers, Cerreta Candy Company, and Willy Wonka's got nothing on them! The candy factory will offer tours all weekend and visitors can get a magical behind-the-scenes look at how their confections are made, and not just chocolate; everything from taffy to caramel and nuts and popcorn! Be sure to get your free sample!

Families with children will enjoy a variety of activities, face-painting, carnival rides, a rock-climbing wall and more.

The Chocolate Affaire is an opportunity for artists whether professional or amateur to express themselves on canvas, as well. Two opportunities will take place on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Artists are invited to paint outdoor scenes in the downtown area, or anywhere in the city, during the Plein Air Painting Competition, which begins at 8 a.m.

For more information, visit, www.glendaleaz.com/arts/ArtistOpportunities.cfm.

Budding painters can take part in one of two Paint Nite classes, where you can paint your own version of a masterpiece. A different design is offered for each class, at noon or 4 p.m., Find more information and register online at (two class options/designs): https://www.paintnite.com/events/need-more-love-sign-at-glendale-chocolate-affaire-10046178 or https://www.paintnite.com/events/sunset-heart-tree-at-glendale-chocolate-affaire-10046179.

Event hours are Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.- 10 p.m. and Sunday noon to 5 p.m. The event is located in the heart of Historic Downtown Glendale, in Murphy Park, located at 58th and Glendale avenues.

Parking is available at various locations throughout the downtown area, or preferred parking is offered for $10 at the two city parking garages, both of which are accessible from 59th Avenue.

For more information on Glendale's festivals, visit www.visitglendale.com or call the special events hotline at 623-930-2299.

Pick up USA

Pick up USA in Gilbert has new equipment and new basketball programs for kids and adults including those who want to step up their game! I think the most fun is a machine that shoots balls to you at various rates of speed, called Dr. Dish.

Dr. Dish Shooting Machine

Kids and basketball

Adult pickup games referee, smooth flowing games

Fitness for adults’ full body workout with basketball

For more information: https://www.pickupusafitness.com/

PickUp USA

221 E Willis Rd Ste 20

Chandler, Arizona 85286

Phone: (480) 422-3478

Scottsdale Western Week

60th Annual Hashknife Pony Express Mail Delivery ride into Scottsdale as part of the City of Scottsdale's Western Week celebrations.

The event runs February 3rd thru 10th, 2018

For more information: www.scottsdalewesternweek.com

2018 Arizona Renaissance Festival!

Take a unique trip back in time to the Arizona Renaissance Festival. Not even in her wildest dreams would Queen Elizabeth have imagined a celebration such as this taking place in the foothills of the Superstition Mountains!

One of the largest events of its kind in the United States, this special event is a place to revel in the atmosphere of a 16th century European village! Join in the revelry every Saturday & Sunday from February 10 through April 1, 2018.

The Festival's 30-acre village is filled with 13 stages of nonstop entertainment; music, comedy, falconry, dance, mermaids and acrobatics. Foolish pleasures mix with artisan treasures as you shop, eat and mingle with a cast of nearly 2,000 colorfully costumed characters.

Explore the village marketplace with over 200 storybook shops, studios and galleries filled with unique arts and crafts, handmade wares, kitchens and pubs, games and people-powered rides.

There are many ways to SAVE on admission. Visit www.renfestinfo.com for more information and Like them on Facebook for special offers, information, and contests.

February 10th thru April 1st, 2018

Saturdays and Sundays

10am -6pm Rain or Shine

Arizona Renaissance Festival

12601 East Highway 60

Gold Canyon, AZ 85118

(520) 463-2600

National Pizza Day/ Pizza Hut Special Valentine's Day

It's National Pizza Day! And you know what that means! It's time to gobble up the most delicious food on the planet! Whether it is thin crust, Chicago-style, deep dish or anything in between, pizza is an American favorite. We've got some fun facts for you to sink your teeth into and get this! Starting now, you can have beer and wine delivered with your pizza from Pizza Hut, at least if you live in six lucky locations around the Valley. We'll tell you where you have to live. Plus, for Valentine's Day, you might want to get your sweetheart a heart shaped pizza, because nothing says I love you more than a steaming, hot, heart-shaped, gooey pepperoni pizza!



We have a valentine special with a heart shaped pizza and a cookie for $17.99 or if they want a romantic dinner for two at any of our 6 locations now delivering beer and wine they can add any 6 pack or bottle of wine to the special for $29.98 we will provide two red candles with their order through Valentine’s day.

Here are some interesting facts about pizza:

Pepperoni is the most popular pizza at 36% of all pies ordered.

Over 3 billion pizzas are sold in the USA each year. Add another 1 billion on frozen pizzas

17% of all US Restaurants are pizzerias.

Antica Pizzeria, the first Pizzeria, opened in Naples, Italy, in 1738.

Gennaro Lombardi, the first Pizzeria in the United States, opened in 1895 in New York City.

Americans consume on average 23 pounds of pizza per person each year.

For more information and locations: https://www.pizzahut.com/

Chris Hardwick @ Standup Live this weekend

Thursday, February 8th 8:00 PM

18 & over

Friday, February 9th 7:30 PM

21 & over

Friday, February 9th 10:00 PM

18 & over

Saturday, February 10th 7:00 PM

21 & over

Saturday, February 10th 9:30 PM

21 & over

Ticket Price: $35.00/$41.81

For more information: http://phoenix.standuplive.com/

Stand Up Live

50 W. Jefferson St.

Phoenix, AZ 85003

Box Office #: (480) 719-6100

Make your own Mardi Gras dishes at home with these easy recipes from Whole Foods Market

Link to Recipes:

Gluten-Free Muffaletta Party Sandwiches:

https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/recipe/gluten-free-muffaletta-party-sandwiches

Red Beans and Rice Soup:

https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/recipe/red-beans-and-rice-soup

Mango Mocktail

https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/recipe/mango-mocktail

Pick up these ingredients from Whole Foods Market to make your own Mardi Gras party at home!

For more information and location: Shop.WFM.com

