A section of eastbound Interstate 10 in west Phoenix will be closed this weekend for construction, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

[READ MORE: ADOT: I-10 eastbound to close west of Phoenix this weekend]

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

[MAP: ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 9-12)]

Drivers should allow extra travel time, use caution and consider alternate routes for these weekend freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area:

Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between 59th and 43rd avenues from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Sunday (Feb. 11) for construction at the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 75th and 67th avenues also closed. DETOUR: Please consider alternate routes, including Loop 101 in the west and north Valley areas. Consider exiting eastbound I-10 ahead of the closure and using local routes. Eastbound I-10 traffic exiting at 59th Avenue can detour to Van Buren Street or McDowell Road, but drivers should expect heavy traffic and delays. NOTE: The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 51st Avenue will remain closed from Saturday (Feb. 10) to Saturday (March 17) for construction.

Please consider alternate routes, including Loop 101 in the west and north Valley areas. Consider exiting eastbound I-10 ahead of the closure and using local routes. Eastbound I-10 traffic exiting at 59th Avenue can detour to Van Buren Street or McDowell Road, but drivers should expect heavy traffic and delays. The eastbound I-10 on-ramp at 51st Avenue will remain closed from Saturday (Feb. 10) to Saturday (March 17) for construction. Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) on-ramp at Olive Avenue closed from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 12) for pavement improvements. Olive Avenue also narrowed in both directions (alternating lane closures) between 91st and 93rd avenues near Loop 101. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider using other nearby southbound Loop 101 on-ramps, including those at Peoria or Northern avenues.

Please allow extra travel time and consider using other nearby southbound Loop 101 on-ramps, including those at Peoria or Northern avenues. US 60 (Superstition Freeway) will have heavier weekend traffic at times in the Apache Junction and Gold Canyon areas through April 1 while the Renaissance Festival is underway. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared for slow traffic. Use caution, especially near festival parking lot access points.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Traffic News]

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including future weekend restriction information. Another great way to find more about ADOT’s projects and programs to improve Arizona’s transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

REMINDER: Check out ADOT’s new Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory. MORE: https://t.co/nuwihpNV7X pic.twitter.com/5s028367Wg — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 9, 2018

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.