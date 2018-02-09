Laveen community holds meeting following recent youth violence

The recent murder of a teenager becomes the tipping point for people living in Laveen.

Parents and Laveen community members gathered at Betty Fairfax High School Thursday night to talk about the recent wave of crimes involving youth.

Recently, a 15-year-old boy teenager was killed, and a 14-year-old victim was injured after police say an 18-year-old suspect shot them after an apparent drug deal took a violent turn.

Parents who spoke up are disturbed by too many teenage boys falling into the world of violence and drugs.

During the meeting, a lot of the talk revolved around finding more productive activities for area kids to do.

Resident Gwendolyn Payton was one of the parents that voiced their concerns.

"Laveen has grown so quickly and so fast and they're putting up houses and communities," she said.

"But they're not providing the additional services. We don't have any malls, any movie theaters, restaurants. We have very few restaurants."

The meeting ended with a prayer circle and the community vowed to bring their ideas and concerns to city council members.

