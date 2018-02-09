Peoria police trying to identify dead man found in December

Peoria police say the man had a tattoo similar to this sketch on his body. (Source: Peoria Police Department)

Police in Peoria are still trying to identify a dead man found under an overpass late last year.

Police in Peoria are still trying to identify a dead man found under an overpass late last year.

They say the body was located Dec. 18 in the area of Grand and 75th avenues.

Police say it's unclear how the death occurred, but it appears the man may have fallen from the overpass.

Detectives haven't been able to identify the man and are seeking public assistance.

Police say the man has a distinct tattoo of a cartoon character on his upper right arm.

When the man's body was found, he was wearing brown work boots with no laces, blue jeans, a black belt with white skulls, a black T-shirt with a dog on the front and a blue denim jacket.

He also had several metal necklaces around his neck.

