Buckeye woman wins 115K slot machine jackpot at Vee Quiva

A Phoenix-area woman's first trip to a local casino helped her win a jackpot worth over $115,000.

According to officials with Vee Quiva Hotel and Casinos, Buckeye resident Esmeralda Montes received a total cash payout of $115,821 from hitting the Mega Jackpot on a Wheel of Fortune Progressive Slot Machine.

This was Montes’ first time at Vee Quiva Hotel and Casino, which is located near 51st Avenue and Estrella Drive in Laveen.

According to casino officials, Montes' mother invited her because she had a good feeling after previously winning at the same casino.



“It’s so exciting to hear the cheers when our guests win,” said Jeff Martin, Vee Quiva General Manager.

“And when they are Mega Jackpot winners, it creates a momentum and buzz on the casino floor like no other.”



Montes is the second mega jackpot winner this year at the Gila River Casinos.

