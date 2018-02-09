Buckeye woman wins 115K slot machine jackpot at Vee Quiva

Buckeye woman wins 115K slot machine jackpot at Vee QuivaPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Parents of toddler killed at Scottsdale fire station hire lawyer
Parents of toddler killed at Scottsdale fire station hire lawyer
The parents of a toddler who was killed in an accident at a Scottsdale fire station on Saturday are now being represented by a lawyer.More >
The parents of a toddler who was killed in an accident at a Scottsdale fire station on Saturday are now being represented by a lawyer.More >
Teen driver who livestreamed fatal crash sentenced to prison
Teen driver who livestreamed fatal crash sentenced to prison
A California teen has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister.More >
A California teen has been sentenced to more than six years in prison for driving drunk while livestreaming the crash that killed her younger sister.More >
Mom: Daughter forced to cut hair by father after she got highlights
Mom: Daughter forced to cut hair by father after she got highlights
An Ohio woman's Facebook post about her daughter's forced hair cut has been shared over 25 thousand times and has more than two thousands comments.More >
An Ohio woman's Facebook post about her daughter's forced hair cut has been shared over 25 thousand times and has more than two thousands comments.More >
Phoenix recycling officials: Plastic bags contribute to lost time worth about $1 million
Phoenix recycling officials: Plastic bags contribute to lost time worth about $1 million
City officials say they’ve made great strides in persuading residents to divert recyclable waste from landfills, but one big problem continues to plague them: plastic bags.More >
City officials say they’ve made great strides in persuading residents to divert recyclable waste from landfills, but one big problem continues to plague them: plastic bags.More >
Dozens of Phoenix families get the boot after City deems housing unsafe
Dozens of Phoenix families get the boot after City deems housing unsafe
The unsafe conditions forced the City to shut off the power and not allow residences to live in the apartments.More >
The unsafe conditions forced the City to shut off the power and not allow residences to live in the apartments.More >
Department of Corrections searching for inmate who escaped work site in Phoenix
Department of Corrections searching for inmate who escaped work site in Phoenix
The inmate, Skylar Martin, was working at the Maricopa County Animal Shelter, near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, when he suddenly walked off the site.More >
The inmate, Skylar Martin, was working at the Maricopa County Animal Shelter, near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, when he suddenly walked off the site.More >
Award-winning veteran reporter bids fond farewell to Arizona's Family
Award-winning veteran reporter bids fond farewell to Arizona's Family
After a long and storied career that has taken her all over Arizona, award-winning veteran reporter Donna Rossi is signing off from Arizona's Family.More >
After a long and storied career that has taken her all over Arizona, award-winning veteran reporter Donna Rossi is signing off from Arizona's Family.More >
Dad loses 9 fingers, both feet after flu complications
Dad loses 9 fingers, both feet after flu complications
He was diagnosed with the flu and admitted to the hospital. Then, his condition worsened.More >
He was diagnosed with the flu and admitted to the hospital. Then, his condition worsened.More >
PD: Man shot, killed by security guard at Jack In The Box in west Phoenix
PD: Man shot, killed by security guard at Jack In The Box in west Phoenix
A man was fatally shot by a security guard Wednesday evening at a Jack In The Box in west Phoenix, police said.More >
A man was fatally shot by a security guard Wednesday evening at a Jack In The Box in west Phoenix, police said.More >
New changes coming to APS customer billing plans
New changes coming to APS customer billing plans
Big changes are coming to your electric bill. Last August APS announced its prices were going up. Now APS customers are being asked to pick a new service plan, and there are a lot of them.More >
Big changes are coming to your electric bill. Last August APS announced its prices were going up. Now APS customers are being asked to pick a new service plan, and there are a lot of them.More >
Phoenix company working on 'Marijuana Mecca' in California desert
Phoenix company working on 'Marijuana Mecca' in California desert
A Phoenix-based company is trying to take hospitality to a higher level. They’re investing millions on an experiment in the California desert. It all revolves around one thing: cannabis.More >
A Phoenix-based company is trying to take hospitality to a higher level. They’re investing millions on an experiment in the California desert. It all revolves around one thing: cannabis.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Family mourns loss of little boy killed at Scottsdale fire station
A family is mourning the loss of a little boy who died after an accident at a Scottsdale fire station. (February 8, 2018)More >
A family is mourning the loss of a little boy who died after an accident at a Scottsdale fire station. (February 8, 2018)More >
Fatal crash livestreamed on Instagram by driver
Fatal crash livestreamed on Instagram by driver
Fatal crash livestreamed on Instagram by driverMore >
VIDEO: Toddler dies after tragic accident at Scottsdale fire station
VIDEO: Toddler dies after tragic accident at Scottsdale fire station
A little boy has died after he was injured during a tour at a Scottsdale fire station.More >
A little boy has died after he was injured during a tour at a Scottsdale fire station.More >
VIDEO: How recycling mistakes cost you money
VIDEO: How recycling mistakes cost you money
Flimsy plastic bags like the ones you get at grocery stores often jam the machines at the recycling plant, causing the equipment to shut down at least once a day. Full story @ https://goo.gl/SDZKwj. (Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018)More >
Flimsy plastic bags like the ones you get at grocery stores often jam the machines at the recycling plant, causing the equipment to shut down at least once a day. Full story @ https://goo.gl/SDZKwj. (Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018)More >
VIDEO: 'Marijuana Mecca' in the desert
VIDEO: 'Marijuana Mecca' in the desert
A phoenix-based company is trying to take hospitality to a higher level. They're investing millions on a grand experiment in the California desert. As Derek Staahl reports it all revolves around one thing: cannabis. (February 8, 2018)More >
A phoenix-based company is trying to take hospitality to a higher level. They're investing millions on a grand experiment in the California desert. As Derek Staahl reports it all revolves around one thing: cannabis. (February 8, 2018)More >
VIDEO: Thieves target police vehicles
VIDEO: Thieves target police vehicles
It's possible that Phoenix police officers need to follow their own advice -- take it, lock it, conceal it -- in the wake of a rash of burglaries in which weapons were stolen from police vehicles parked in fenced and walled lots at two department substations. Full story @ https://goo.gl/cMp9wB. (Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018)More >
It's possible that Phoenix police officers need to follow their own advice -- take it, lock it, conceal it -- in the wake of a rash of burglaries in which weapons were stolen from police vehicles parked in fenced and walled lots at two department substations. Full story @ https://goo.gl/cMp9wB. (Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018)More >