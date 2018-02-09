Memorial service set for Tempe fire captain shot, killed in Scottsdale

Tempe city and community members are preparing to remember a Tempe fire caption in a memorial service.

Tempe fire caption Kyle Brayer was murdered over the weekend in what police are calling a road rage shooting.

The 21-year-old suspect later turned himself in.

The funeral service will take place Friday morning at 10 a.m. at the Scottsdale Bible Church near Hayden Road and Shea Boulevard.

Brayer is remembered as a hero and role model who devoted his life to helping others, first as a U.S. Marine and then as a Tempe firefighter.

Brayer joined the Tempe Fire Medical Department about 10 years ago.

Colleagues also describe Brayer as an all-star and an overachiever whose life was cut far too short.

Tempe city officials said at the request of Brayer's family, there will be no graveside service following Friday's memorial service.

